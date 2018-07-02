Share:

RAHIM YAR KHAN-Pakistan Tehreek Insaf (PTI) and Pakistan People's Party (PPP) have fielded their candidates in the six National Assembly constituencies here while the PML-N has not yet finalised its candidate in NA-175.

The PML-N has decided to support the independent candidate, former federal minister of religious affairs Hamid Saeed Kazmi. In NA-175, a very close contest is expected between PTI's Makhdoom Mubeen and PPP's Khawaja Qutab fareed Koreja. Mubeen was elected last year as vice chairman of District Council RYK from tehsil Liaqatpur on the PML-N. But last month, he joined the PTI with his father veteran politician Makhdoom Ahmed Alam Anwar.

In NA-176, PML-N has issued its ticket to former MNA Shiekh Fayyazud Din who was annoyed with the candidates of his wings Ijaz Shafi from PP-257 and Mian Islam Aslam from PP-260. Initially, Makhdoom Khusroo Bakhtiar of PTI submitted his nomination papers from the constituency but later he withdrew and gave the PTI ticket of his quota to Mian Ghous. However, PPP issued its ticket to Major (r) Tanveer Hussain Syed.

A tough contest is expected between PML-N and PTI but Ijaz Shafi from PP-260 and his cousin Chaudhry Azhar from NA-176 are contesting as independent candidates which will make difficulties to PML-N candidate Fayyazud Din.

In NA-177, the PPP has issued its ticket to former federal finance minister Makhdoom Shahabud Din while Makhdoom Khusroo Bakhtiar will be the candidate of PTI. The PML-N has issued its ticket to Makhdoom Ammadud Din. Meanwhile, Jamshaid Dasti is also candidate from NA-177. Many voters of the constituency are annoyed with Khusroo. PML-N vice chairman of District Council Makhdoom Alambardar Hashmi joined Khusroo's group with other persons three days back and some eight PPP union council chairmen also announced their support to him.

Shahab and Khusroo are main candidates in the contest. NA-178 is the native constituency of former Governor and PPP Southern Punjab president Makhdoom Ahmed where his son Makhdoom Mustafa is contesting on PPP ticket. The PTI has issued its ticket to Raees Mehboob and PML-N issued its ticket to Muhammad Tariq in the constituency.

Mustafa Mehmood is being considered as a strong candidate in the constituency because of his personal influence in the area. The important constituency of the district is NA-179 of RYK city and Southern rural areas. In the constituency, three main political parties have launched their strong candidates. PML-N issued its ticket to Mian Imtiaz Ahmed, PTI to former PPP MNA Javed Iqbal Warriach who joined PTI a few weeks back and PPP issued its ticket PML-N city president Mian Aamir Shahbaz who joined the PPP last month. A very tough and close contest is being expected in NA-179 where voters are divided. All the three candidates are claiming their success due to different reasons. PML-N claims that it gave many development projects in the city but the main project of central city, Abbasia flyover, is yet to be completed due to unavailability of funds.

Similarly, a mega sewerage project worth Rs4 billion is not completely beneficial for the people of the city for the last nine years. Moreover, there are many technical problems in the newly completed building of Sheikh Zayed Medical College.

PPP's candidate Mian Aamir Shahbaz alleges that every third person in this constituency has faced not only false FIRs from the PML-N candidate but also land grabbing was a common practice from the former legislator. PTI's Warriach, who is a strong candidate with his wings candidates of Asif Majeed from PP-262 and Ch Shafiq Chanab from PP-263, believes that he will eliminate the thana culture introduced by the influential politicians in the past. An independent candidate from NA-179 said that the 50 out of 65 PML-N councilors will influence the polling results in the city and demanded that local bodies institutions be suspended before elections.

In NA-180, the contest will be among Makhdoom Murtaza Mehmood of PPP, Sardar Rafiq Haider Leghari of PTI and Sardar Arshad Khan Leghari of PML-N. In this constituency, the votes of PML-N and PTI candidates will divide between two Legharis but a strong independent candidate Nadeem Abbas Cheema is also in the race who has political influence in the city and Southern villages of this tehsil Sadiqabad including some Raees dignitaries of Bhong Town.