LAHORE-Patari, the local music spilling mammoth, has now lost six of its members following charges that previous CEO Khalid Bajwa, who was accused of sexual harassment, was all the while heading the organisation despite abdication affirmation.

The Interim CEO, Ahmer Naqvi, who was selected a few hours after Bajwa took to social media to share the news that he, along with five members have decided to quiet Patari.

He took to social media and wrote: “It is with great sadness that we, the undersigned, resign from Patari. It is a company where we can no longer work freely under the values that brought us to it – and which are now under threat.”

He added: “Earlier this year, the emergence of harassment allegations against Khalid Mubasher Bajwa led to him stepping down as CEO. We acted swiftly to keep the company afloat, and to protect its moral standing. An audit began to assess the allegations against Khalid Bajwa, and this opportunity allowed for greater self-reflection on the company’s structure and processes.”

He continued: While we waited for this audit to complete, all trust within the company was destroyed. Members of the company’s leadership, namely Mr. Bajwa along with co-founders Faisal Sherjan and Humayun Haroon, violated the company’s governance, undermined ongoing projects, and threatened the roles of the company’s management.

He then asserted that Bajwa continued his role as the CEO, even though he was asked to step down. “An internal meeting made clear that some of the co-founders thought Mr Bajwa had been unfairly victimised, and that there was no room for some employees, including many of the undersigned, to remain in the company,” stated Ahmer Naqvi.

“It felt clear to us that while Patari, which had always sought as on organisation to champion progressive ideals to the world, the co-founders were refusing to apply the same values to one of their own. One example of this hypocrisy was seen through the consistent online hatred faced by Patari employees, especially women, on social media by commenter’s who have continued to associate Mr. Bajwa’s actions with them – with no basis. But while these employees remained silent in order to respect the audit’s process as it continued, Mr. Bajwa continued to represent the company, ignoring the tremendous damage and trauma being faced by his erstwhile colleagues,” said the interim CEO.

“For most of us, joining and working at Patari was an emotional and an ideological calling, and we genuinely believed in the vision the company displayed. Consequently, we worry now about further damage to the brand and its mission without greater scrutiny, structure, and foresight. We are leaving the organisation now because we believe that continuing to work under these circumstances will be tantamount to abandoning the values and vision of the company we had joined.” he explained.

Soon after Naqvi’s declaration, Patari approached with one of their own. Taking to Twitter, the association released an announcement, saying Bajwa had not been reestablished as the CEO.

“This company statement is for immediate release with a more comprehensive statement to follow. After a two month audit and negotiation between Co-founders and principal investor,” Patari wrote.