PESHAWAR - The office-bearers of the 10 clubs out of 15 affiliated clubs with Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) from District Dir Upper Monday appealed to the board chairman Najam Sethi to conduct re-trials under a neutral committee.

In a press statement issued here, the office-bearers of all the 10 clubs out of total 15 clubs affiliated with PCB from Dir Upper while criticizing the present sitting body of the District Dir Upper Cricket Association for neglecting the most talented players during the trials and asked Pakistan Cricket Board to announced re-trials.

They also appealed to PCB chairman to conduct a probe regarding ignoring of genuine players, who had even performances in national Under-19 teams. “A player given performance in national team was ignored only that he did not hailing from the blue-eyed clubs,” M Zar, a president of the club said.

It is clearly unjustified on part of the selection committee, headed by PCB selector Maqsood along with local selector Javed and Usman. “We held a meeting and also wrote an appeal to PCB chief Najam Sethi to conduct a committee to hold free, fair and impartial trials without any discrimination,” they added. They said that players like M Zada, Salman, Amjad Akhtar, Nasim Ullah, Javed Ullah, Farhad and Waqas have been ignored despite their performances while overage players were preferred over them.

He said Waqas is last year’s top wicket-taker in the Under-19, top wicket-taker in Regional Cricket Championship and also of Inter-District U-19 Cricket Championship and in 2017, he got an aggregated total of 127 wickets so far in domestic cricket. Similarly the performances of Amjad Aktar, Nasim Ullah, Javed Ullah and Farhad, have been ignored.

“We have categorically decided not to be part of the sitting body and that’s why, we have sent a written request to the PCB chief to form a neutral committee for re-trials besides setting up a probe body against the present office-bearers of District Dir Upper Cricket Association for ignoring genuine and talented players,” they concluded.