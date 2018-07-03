Share:

ISLAMABAD - Caretaker Prime Minister Justice (Retd) Nasirul Mulk has stressed the need for greater coordination among Federal and provincial governments for promoting the rich cultural heritage of the country at international forums with the aim to attract foreign tourists.

He expressed these views during a briefing given to him on the performance of the National History and Literary Heritage here on Monday.

He was briefed on the functions and achievements of National History and Literary Heritage Division.

The briefing was also attended by Caretaker Minister for National History and Literary Heritage Syed Ali Zafar, Secretary to the Prime Minister Suhail Aamir, Secretary NH&LH Engineer Aamir Hasan, Director General National Language Promotion Department (NLPD) Iftikhar Hussain Arif and other officials.

Engineer Hasan briefed the Prime Minister on the mandate and achievements of the division and its allied departments since its establishment as a separate division in January 2016.

The Secretary highlighted various achievements made during the past two years including holding of Vesak Festival in 2016 and 2017, promotion of cultural cooperation with foreign countries and sharing of cultural heritage, holding of a national calligraphy exhibition in January 2017 followed by first-ever an international calligraphy exhibition in August 2017, arranging national calligraphy competition and exhibition in Islamabad and Faisalabad, establishment of Institute of Calligraphy in NLPD, holding of Nau-Rouz and Falconry events and publication and digitisation of literary material of national importance.

The Secretary apprised the Prime Minister of efforts being made for conservation of various heritage sites and promotion of subject of musicology in the country. He said that besides an Urdu dictionary, an Android application containing Kuliyaat-i-Iqbal had been developed and launched to provide easy access to the poetry of the great poet.

The Prime Minister appreciated activities of the division for conservation and promotion of the national history and literary heritage.

He urged the need for greater coordination among the Federal as well as provincial governments for introducing the rich cultural heritage of the country to the international audience and facilitating foreign tourists.

He also advised the division to explore avenues of enhanced cooperation with foreign countries especially those sharing cultural similarities and heritage with Pakistan.