Islamabad - Caretaker Prime Minister Justice (reted) Nasirul Mulk said on Monday that former diplomat late Jamsheed Marker projected Pakistan’s interests at the international level.

Speaking at a ceremony at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to pay tribute to the late Pakistani diplomat, Mulk said that Marker represented Pakistan as an ambassador in several countries and also at various world forums and secured Pakistan’s interests.

Earlier, he inaugurated the Jamsheed Marker Hall at the foreign ministry. Marker served as ambassador to over a dozen countries including the United States, the former Soviet Union, Japan, Germany, and Canada. He also represented Pakistan at the United Nations. He was awarded Hilal-e-Imtiaz in 2003. Marker died on June 21 in Karachi at the age of 95.

The interim prime minister said that Marker was a seasoned diplomat with globally acknowledged acumen and would always be remembered for his profound role in strengthening relations with other countries.

He said that Marker earned a wide reputation as a suave and skilled envoy who always promoted Pakistan’s positive image.

Justice (retd) Mulk said that Marker was one of the country’s most distinguished diplomats who left deep marks in all areas of diplomatic front he worked at. “He is no longer among us, but remains a role model for his successors,” he said.

The interim prime minister termed Marker a legend and an “outstanding diplomat” who always stood as a true Pakistani while presenting the country’s case at international fora.

Azad Jammu and Kashmir President Masood Khan said that Marker was one of the country’s best diplomats who had left behind a legacy of powerful and effective diplomacy.

He mentioned that whether it was Geneva cause, turbulent times with the United States or the UN Security Council resolutions, ambassador Marker served the nation through his powerful diplomatic skills.

Caretaker Foreign Minister Abdullah Haroon said that Marker was a great diplomat who lived for Pakistan and died in Pakistan.

He said that ambassador Marker not only loved the country but also acted for the country and added that “we remember a great person from the depth of our hearts”.

Foreign Secretary Tehmina Janjua said that Marker practiced the ultimate objectives of diplomacy with an art of sophistication and calm approach, even in the midst of strife and discord.

She said that ambassador Marker would be immensely missed by the Pakistanis and the members of the Foreign Office.

Nilofer Reifler, the daughter of ambassador said that her father was a deeply civilized man who appreciated the cultures of all countries. She thanked the Foreign Office for paying tribute to her father.

Minister Roshan Khursheed Bharocha, former advisor and special assistant to PM Sartaj Aziz and Tariq Fatemi, diplomats and family members of Marker also attended the event.