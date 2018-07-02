Share:

MULTAN-President Mango Growers Cooperative Society Limited Syed Zahid Hussain Gardezi has shown great concern on increase in the price of High Speed Diesel (HSD), an indispensable commodity for survival of agriculture sector and transportation of common people.

Talking to media here on Monday, he said that the exorbitant escalation in the prices of HSD at times when agriculture is facing acute water shortages and irrigation canals are running dry, the only source of survival for agriculture are diesel operated Tube-wells and farm machinery for cultivation. "The irony is that this decision was taken at times when the Supreme Court of Pakistan under Justice Saqib Nisar is striving hard to offer relief to common man by curtailing excessive taxes on cellphone calls, visiting health centres to guarantee relief and even seriously talking about establishing more water reservoirs in the Country to evade oncoming drought like situation in Pakistan," he pointed out. He said that the phenomenal increase in the price of Diesel twice during the present brief tenure of Caretaker Govt and simultaneously increasing the petroleum levy is a frightening strategy to harm the agriculture sector and food security.

Zahid Hussain Gardezi advised the Caretaker Government to implement austerity in governance by avoiding overuse of expensive motorcades and lengthy protocols and transfer this saving to decrease taxes and levies on fuel. He has stated to call meeting of the executive committee and also requested public to pressurize candidates approaching them for votes to ask them to pressurize hierarchy for revision of this drastic decision of hike in fuel for agriculture productivity.