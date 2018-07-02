Share:

KASUR-Newly-posted District Police Officer [DPO] Muntazir Mehdi stated that each and every official of Kasur police was making his best effort to provide security to the common man.

During a media talk, he said that it was the first and foremost priority of Kasur police to provide security to the lives, honour and properties of public. He added that the Kasur police were faced with several challenging situations in i.e. extremism, poor law and order etc. "But, terrorism tops them all," he said, and adding that despite limited resources the police were working day and night to bring improvement in peace and security. He vowed to establish an exemplary environment of peace in the district with the help of lawyers, journalists, civil society members and people belonging to all other walks of life. "To overcome the increasing rate of heinous crimes in the district, the mechanism of police patrolling was being revamped," the DPO said, advising the SDPOs to hold open courts twice a week to dispose of public complaints. He also directed the Station House Officers [SHOs] to listen to public complaints on a daily-basis and solve their problems. "The only way to earn blessings of God is to serve His creature," he pointed out. The DPO warned that negligent police officials would be dealt with sternly. He, on the occasion, also listened to the problems of as many as 55 complainants and ordered the officials concerned for their solution.

On the other hand, the DPO, during an address to a ceremony held in honour of the SDPOs transferred to other districts, said that politeness was an essential characteristic of a police officer. "Courtesy makes a cop beautiful. Bravery makes him prestigious," he said, adding "Policemen should adopt these manners as no police official can become a protector of people without embracing these traits." "No department is better than the police when it comes to public service," he pointed out. On the occasion, the DPO presented bouquet of flowers to the police officers transferred.