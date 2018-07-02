Share:

NOORPUR THAL-District Training Centre Khushab arranged a training workshop in connection with Elections 2018. The workshop was held at Government Cluster Training Centre Noorpur Thal. Presiding Officers and Senior Presiding Officers attended the workshop. Master Trainers Malik Sarfraz Ahmad Awan, Shakeela Nasir, Attaur Rehman Malik, Anayatullah, Malik Ahmad Khan, Muhammad Nawaz and others extended their knowledge to the trainees. During the training workshop, the trainees were given opportunity to share their knowledge in connection with elections. On the occasion, District Training Coordinator Khushab Muhammad Ismail and Training Centre Noorpur Thal in-charge Malik Sultan Sikander Awan highlighted the objectives of the training workshop. PP-84 Returning Officer Asif Naiz and Assistant Returning Officer Sheikh Muhammad Amjad Ejaz also visited the training workshop.

Similarly, a workshop titled "Punjab Education and English Language Initiative (PEELI)" was held here. Headmasters and headmistresses of the government schools participated in the workshop. Renowned educationist Maria Zulfiqar Awan was the resource person who extended her knowledge to the trainees. During the training workshop, the educators were given opportunity to share their skills and experiences. On the occasion, Maria Awan highlighted the objectives of the training workshop, and said that it was need of the hour to take steps to uplift the standards of the government schools.