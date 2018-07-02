Share:

SADIQABAD-Local office-bearers and workers of Pakistan People's Party [PPP] felicitated Makhdoom Murtaza Mehmood over award of party ticket. A big rally of PPP workers, led by Sardar Mumtaz Ali Khan Chang, reached Makhdoom House, Jamaluddin Wali and presented Murtaza Mehmood a bouquet of flowers. Speaking on the occasion, Murtaza Mehmood vowed to work day and night for welfare of people of his area. Candidate for the seat of Provincial Assembly Mumtaz Ali Khan Chang said that PPP was as popular in PP-266 constituency as it was in Larkana, Sindh.

He added that the PPP had become the strongest political party of South Punjab due to untiring efforts of party's South Punjab President Makhdoom Ahmed Mehmood. He expressed his optimism that the PPP would form government in the centre after victory in the upcoming general election.