Share:

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan People’s Party leader Sardar Irfan Khan has said that he will win the PP-1 seat with a margin in the July 25 polls.

The PPP had earlier awarded ticket to Sardar Irfan Khan to contest upcoming elections from PP-1, Attock. Sardar Irfan is considered to be the strongest candidate for the seat of Provincial Assembly Punjab from Attock.

Speaking to The Nation, Irfan said that PPP Chief Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and Co-Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari had reposed confidence in him by awarding the party ticket.

He said he was leaving no stone unturned to come up to expectations of his leadership as he believed in his people who were extending him full support and standing by him day and night.

He said that he is also thankful to PPP Punjab President Qamar Zaman Kaira and Rawalpindi division President Sardar Saleem Haider for their support and encouragement.

Irfan said that elections 2018 belonged to the PPP as only Bhutto's ideology can bring country out of the current crisis. He said that previous government of the Pakistan Muslim League (Nawaz) failed to serve the nation but tried to make the people fool by making tall claims and false promises. He said PML-N during elections 2013 had made tall claims and failed to fulfil any in five years. “Neither PML-N nor PTI could fulfill any promise they had made with nation during Elections -2013”, he said. Irfan said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf during its five years could not open even a single University and a Hospital across the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa yet Imran Khan claim so-called ‘change’ in the province.

“Both the PML-N and PTI have disappointed the people and they are fed up with them so the nation looking towards another Bhutto who is indeed none but Bilawal Bhutto Zardari”, he said.

Irfan said that presently Pakistan was passing through numerous socio-economic and security problems and crisis. He said that the major problems are water crisis, poverty, unemployment, lack of quality education and lacking of basic health facilities. “Only the leadership of the PPP can take out the country out of these crises,” he added. He said he was shocked to know that Pakistan will be third among countries with water shortage by 2025 yet the PML-N government ignored to fight the case of Kishanganga dam construction in World Bank.