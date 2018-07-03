Share:

LAHORE - Caretaker Minister for Finance, Excise and Taxation Syed Zia Haider Rizvi has said that junior and senior internship programmes of Punjab Revenue Authority would prove to be an effective tool to change tax culture.

“Internees will not only get awareness regarding complex mechanism of tax collection to improve process of learning in different sectors but also inform their parents, family members and society regarding importance and need of tax and taxpayers in government mechanism,” the minister said. He stated this while inaugurating the first session of juniors internship programme in Punjab Revenue authority (PRA) here Monday.

“Chief Minister Punjab Syed Hasan Askari is of the view that public needs to know that why government collects taxes and where this tax money is spent, Minister added. Every citizen will understand his responsibility regarding payment of taxes after getting information regarding education & health facilities provided to millions of poor citizens through this tax money, Zia Haider said.

He declared paying tax as a form of charity. The minister further said it was best opportunity for the students of school level to be selected for the internship programme, learn under the guidance of policy makers and also suggest them with the youthful positive approach. The minister directed the internees to create awareness among people for elimination of poverty and progress of the country. Chairman Punjab Revenue Authority, while briefing the minister about the details of internship programmes, said that a number of private educational institutes have contacted the authority for internship after the successful completion of Senior Internship Programme which is greatly encouraging for the PRA. Raheel Ahmed said that applications from 800 students of different public and private education institutes have been received out of which 50 students are being selected at initial level for this programme. Through this programme 25 students will participate in the first session whereas the remaining will attend the second session of this programme.

He informed that students have been selected on merit basis for this 15 days interesting session where after initial training internees will be provided opportunities of field survey, monitoring of registered companies and discussion with the judges of appellant tribunal in the courts. Raheel Siddiqui apprised the minister that PRA has collected Rs 110 billion as revenue collections till the end of fiscal year which is an increase of 36 percent in comparison with last year.

Minister congratulated PRA team for launching these internship programmes and particularly lauded the efforts of PRA chairman in this regard.