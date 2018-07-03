Share:

LAHORE - Pakistan Stock Exchange witnessed a volatile session on Monday, as the 100-share index made an intra-day high of +226 points and intra-day low of -301 points to finally close down 177 points at 41,734 points.

Stock market volumes remained low as total volume for the All-Share index touched 84m shares, 49 percent down from the last trading day. PAEL (+3.50 percent) from the electricity sector remained volume leader with 8.8m shares traded in the market. Moreover with a surge of interest in declaration of foreign and domestic assets, the government has extended the tax amnesty scheme for one month with a cut-off date of July 31.

Major gainers were HBL (+1.29 percent), EFERT (+2.42 percent), MCB (+1.22 percent) and FCCL (+2.01 percent) whereas on the flipside LUCK (-2.72 percent), UBL (-1.05 percent), MTL (-2.85 percent) and SNGP (-2.17 percent) were the major negative contributors to the index.

Mixed sentiments were witnessed in the banking sector where HBL (+1.29 percent), MCB (+1.22 percent) and NBP (+1.29 percent) closed positive and on the flipside UBL (-1.05 percent), BAFL (-0.44 percent) and HMB (-1.94 percent) closed in the negative zone. E&Ps sector closed lower than its previous day close as crude oil prices edged lower in the international market.

POL (-0.32 percent), PPL (-0.44 percent) and OGDC (-0.43 percent) were the major losers on the mentioned sector. Selling pressure was witnessed in the cement sector where players such as LUCK (-2.72 percent), DGKC (-2.04 percent), CHCC (-4.78 percent) and KOHC (-2.48 percent) closed in the negative zone.

Moving forward, it is expected that the market will depict a similar trend and experts have recommend investors to see any upside in the market as an opportunity to sell.