ISLAMABAD - The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf on Monday accused the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz leadership of making “concentrated and organised attempts” to make the July 25 election results controversial.

“The continuous narrative of Nawaz Sharif, Maryam Nawaz and their allies is that they, even from the beginning, are making concentrated and organised efforts to make the election results controversial,” PTI Secretary Information Fawad Chaudhry said while addressing a news conference here.

Flanked by PTI Senator Faisal Javed and Central Media head Iftikhar Durrani, Chaudhry alleged that ex-PM Nawaz Sharif was accusing the Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) and criticiSing the army of their alleged role in the election process just to make the results controversial.

“At the same time, the PML-N media cell is focusing on the judiciary and the army (to make them controversial),” he said and added that the PTI condemned the narrative of the PML-N that the judiciary and army were against the interests of Pakistan.

“We don’t accept this,” he said, adding that the Dawn Leaks issue and Nawaz narrative against the judiciary and army had bad consequences and this resulted in placing Pakistan in the grey-list of Financial Action Task Force (FATF), an international anti-money laundering watchdog.

Chaudhry also accused Nawaz of getting the help of the army in the past to win elections. “The way Nawaz has been contesting elections, how the army had cobbled together all opponents of the Pakistan People’s Party and he (Nawaz) was given money, and on whose interference he had been contesting elections in the past is conspicuous,” he alleged.

He said that the only complaint of Nawaz with the army and the judiciary was that both were neutral this time around and “these hands are not siding with Nawaz”.

The PTI secretary information also demanded from Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) to remove all four provincial governors and insisted on the removal of KP governor to conduct a free and fair election, as he was head of the tribal areas (as governor).

“It is a norm that the KP governor is changed ahead of elections. What is the caretaker government waiting for,” he questioned. He also alleged that Punjab Governor Rafique Rajwana was also contacting bar associations to get their support for Nawaz in the election. “His son is also contesting elections,” he said.

Pointing at the rumours about a delay in July 25 elections, Chaudhry said that the whole nation was ready for the election and election campaign was at its peak.

“The PTI is fully ready to participate in the election,” he said adding that talks of the delay in elections have again reared their head “but this should now end even symbolically”. We have seen that some people of FATA have launched a protest with a demand that the KP provincial assembly election should be held along with the National Assembly election in the area, he said adding that the PTI supported the demand but their first demand was holding the July 25 elections.

“The PTI requests the protesting people to go back and participate in election and PTI after coming to power will first complete the merger process of FATA,” he said.

He alleged that country’s economic problems had accentuated because of Sharif’s anti-army narrative. He said that policies of PML-N’s financial managers, Ishaq Dar and Miftah Ismail had brought Pakistan to the brink of bankruptcy. He alleged that the financial team of the previous PML-N government was responsible for the recent increase in petroleum prices. He said “Nawaz was directly responsible for this flood of inflation and increase in electricity and petroleum prices”.

Chaudhry said that the ECP had failed to check the spread of hate content as a campaign on the social media was underway on the sectarian line. He wondered how the ECP had “illegally” registered some religious parties as their whole campaign was based on hate speeches. “How they can be given the right to contest elections,” he questioned.

Responding to a question, he said that the army’s duty was only to provide security during the election. Replying to another question, he said that he did not see that any party would boycott the election as they will have to suffer damages with such decisions.

He also said that the PTI neither has made any alliance nor any seat adjustment with any party but party’s regional presidents had made some local adjustments. Responding to the remarks of former interior minister Chaudhry Nisar Ali Khan, he said that Nisar was angry with the PTI because they did not make a seat adjustment with him.

Chaudhry condemned the stone-pelting incident on the vehicle of PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and said that the political process should be non-violent. “I can imagine the frustration of the people but we cannot permit violence,” he said and added that the PTI also opposed the registration of cases against the protesters.

PTI Senator Faisal Javed said that the former PML-N government ruined state-owned PTV, like other institutions, and it was used as a propaganda tool of the PML-N and billions of rupees were spent on it. He accused former information minister Marriyum Aurangzeb of allowing “undue coverage” on PTV to a disqualified prime minister and added that the PTI wanted to recover that money (incurred on live coverage) so that PTV pensioners could be paid. He also demanded that PTV should start an election debate, invite all political parties so that their performance could be placed before the masses.

IMRAN MUKHTAR