SIALKOT - PTI candidate in NA-72 constituency Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan said that the PML-N did nothing for the welfare of the people except plundering the national exchequer. Addressing the party workers at village Koobey Chak-Bajwat, she said that it was now the turn of PTI to be in power with the power of votes in general elections. She said the day will be of marvelous victory of PTI in the polls.

She said that PML-N had hoodwinked the people by making lame excuses and high claims to change the fate of the nation during their five-year tenure. However, it disappointed the people, she said. Awan added that these polls would be a referendum against the PML-N's massive corruption and weakening all the national institutions for the personal gains. She said that only the PTI has the full capabilities to pull the country out of all the internal and external dangers under the dynamic leadership of Imran Khan. She said Imran Khan would be the next prime minister of Pakistan.