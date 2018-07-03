Share:

KARACHI - The jail authorities on Monday submitted their affidavit in a petition challenging a notification of declaring ex-SSP Malir Rao Anwar’s house a sub-jail. The authorities stated that Rao was confined at sub jail duo to security threats. The court adjourned hearing, until July 11. A division bench headed by Justice Khadam Hussain Tunio was hearing a petition filed by Muhammad Khan, father of Naqeebullah Mahsud, who was killed in a fake encounter by a police party headed by suspended SSP Rao Anwar.

Nusrat Hussain Mangan, Inspector General Prison has submitted his affidavit by stating that Sindh home department on April 21, had sent a notification to the then IG Prisons declaring house N, 599, Street No 13, Askari-V, Malir Cantonment Karachi as “Sub-Jail” for under-trail prison (UTP), as his confinement in central prison Karachi is very risky from security point of view, due to shortage of staff and the jail is already over-populated having 4800 prisoners. Muhammad Hasan Sahito, senior superintendent of central prison, has also submitted his affidavit, wherein he submitted that same statements. The counsel, representing the main suspect, Rao Anwar, remained absence.

The adjourned the hearing and directed the defense counsel to appear in the next hearing with his statements. The then SSP Malir along with his subordinates has been facing trial before an antiterrorism court for allegedly killing Naseem Ullah, better known as Naqeebullah Mehsud and three others in a staged encounter on Jan 13 in a Malir locality.

Mohammad Khan, father of Naqeeb, through his lawyer moved the SHC challenging a notification of declaring ex SSP Malir Rao Anwar house a sub-jail.

The petitioner contended that on April 21, when Rao Anwar was sent to prison on judicial remand by trial court, the home department had issued a notification declaring his house sub-jail and such remarkable speed clearly indicated that it was issued with mala fide intentions and even otherwise, clearly showed that it must have been pre-dated.

The petitioner further submitted that such favouritism and nepotism in favour of the suspended SSP was clearly mala fide since the notification failed to disclose any credible information regarding serious threats to his life. Impleading the home department, jail authorities and Rao Anwar as respondents, he maintained that Rao’s detention in his own home was simply a continuation of the VVIP treatment being accorded to him and pleaded to declare the notification illegal.

Following the court proceeding, the petitioner, Muhammad Khan talked to the media and condemned the affidavits submitted by the higher authorities of prison.

He said that their statement is shocking and it proved that the authorities want to protect Rao Anwar, he added that if there is security risk, shortage of staff and overcrowding issues are in jail, so other prisoners should also be confined to their house and declare them sub jails.