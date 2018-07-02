Share:

De Gea's Drop

Coming into the World Cup as one of the best goalkeepers in the world, David De Gea's reputation suffered a blow in the opener with Portugal as he let Cristiano Ronaldo's straightforward effort slip through his gloves. And he struggled to recover, losing the trust of his backline and making a single save to six goals conceded, a tournament low.

Lopetegui Shambles

Whoever Roja fans want to blame for Julen Lopetegui's exit two days before their World Cup campaign began, it was clearly a massive destabiliser. From the coach himself to Real Madrid's brashness, to the Spanish FA and its new president Luis Rubiales, who ultimately pulled the trigger so soon after his election.

Fallen Stars

Spain were predictable, slow and lacked creative spark. It is hard not to point at the performances of David Silva, Andres Iniesta and Dani Carvajal as among those who failed in this key part of their game. Maybe only Isco and substitute strikers Iago Aspas and Rodrigo Moreno reached their expected levels.

Slow Hierro

In none of Spain's games were they well on top and winning by a big margin which makes it surprising that Hierro took so much time to enact substitutions. Silva's exit for Iniesta after 67 minutes of the last-16 defeat counted as his earliest change and such lethargy translated onto the pitch.

Dirty Sheets

Looking back to La Roja's winning period between 2008 and 2012, they kept 13 clean sheets in their 19 European Championship and World Cup matches. Since 2014, they have played 11 times and conceded 17 goals. The statistics bear a clear truth and silly goals such as Gerard Pique's handball versus Russia and Morocco's opener, via Iniesta and Sergio Ramos' sloppy play, should have been avoided.

Missing Leaders

No one came through in the tough moments. In a squad full of veterans, La Roja rarely had the luxury of one man stepping above the pressure and providing a moment of magic or leadership to stop the rot. Incredibly, Saul Niguez, Adrian Odriozola, Cesar Azpilicueta, Kepa Arrizabalaga and Nacho Monreal didn't see a minute of action in Russia, despite all the failings listed above. Hierro had alternatives, he just didn't trust them. Under Lopetegui, Real Sociedad man Odriozola was a shoe-in to cover for Carvajal's fitness problems but the new coach preferred Nacho Fernandez, while refusing to drop De Gea.