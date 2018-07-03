Share:

Islamabad - The residents of sector G-14 Monday claimed that there were no basic facilities in their area and they were not getting any water from civic agencies, they did not have a public school and are deprived of parks, playgrounds and hospitals.”The authorities have simply failed to take any steps for years to ensure necessary amenities for the residents. The total absence of concern from the Federal Government Employees Housing Foundation (FGEHF), which launched the sector 13 years ago, has tested the patience of those living in the area.”

There has been no development work in the area since a long time and the houses only give a barren look with no trees along the roads and streets and home owners have nothing but complaints against the civic agencies as one cannot live without basic facilities especially without a proper water supply system.

The sewerage is bare minimum and driving on the roads in the sector is a bad experience for drivers as roads are broken and need immediate repair but the authorities are sleeping on the matter for years now.

At night the sector is engulfed in darkness as hardly any street light works and residents have nowhere to dump their daily trash except at the corners of the streets. So the area stinks as no one from the agencies comes to take away the garbage.

Ashfaq Ahmed, who is residing in the area for the last three years, told APP that the residents have no option but to conduct boring for underground water which hardly exists.

The helpless inhabitants are compelled to purchase water from private tankers on rates that are always rising and they dread the summer because the situation gets worse.

When contacted, an official of the FGEHF said that the foundation had conducted a survey about water shortage. He assured that the water tanker system will be streamlined and water tankers will be available to people for Rs 350.

The official said the foundation has auctioned some commercial plots in sector G-13 and G-14 and the funds generated from the auction will be spent on the maintenance and rehabilitation of the sector.

The Foundation has already prepared PC-I worth Rs 470 million for maintenance and rehabilitation of the infrastructure in the sector and once the auction money comes in the FGEHF accounts, the development work would start in the area,” he said.

He told that CDA collects all the municipal taxes from the area but it was not providing services instead it was FGEHF which has been providing services to the residents.