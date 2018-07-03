Share:

KHAIRPUR - An awareness seminar on general elections was held on Monday in Sukkur. The session was organised by non-governmental organisation Marvi Rural Development Organization (MRDO) in the collaboration with DAI-Tabeer in Sukkur, which was attended by minority people on Monday.

The event was aimed at educating the targeted citizens about importance of vote and exercising their right to vote in elections. The participants were briefed about the political and electoral system as well as the electoral process.

The minority people complained that they are not being given the full political and civil rights in Pakistan, saying that upcoming elections are just another festival for Muslims to which minorities have only been invited as they cannot take the centre-stage. They added that a non-Muslim can’t become the president, prime minister, a senator or governor despite being capable of it. They stressed that the government to realize the fact that loyalties of the minorities cannot be won by depriving them of civil and political rights. The minority people demanded joint electorate, where they are allowed to vote for Member National Assembly (MNA) and Member Provincial Assembly (MPA) that will represent their physical constituency. They also urged the government to end discriminatory laws in order to encourage the minorities in mainstream politics. “The organisers of the session said that the Constitution of Pakistan guarantees fundamental rights including; equality of opportunity, social, economic and political justice, and freedom of thought, expression, belief, faith, worship and association, subject to the law and public morality” they said.

MRDO Programme Manager Salman Ali said that voters can bring change through ballot which remains low in the history of the country.

He added that democratic process can be strengthened by casting the vote of every individual, as people should come out of their homes to exercise their right to vote on the Election Day.

Sukkur Social Welfare Deputy Director Din Mohammad Sheikh underlined the need of exercising right to vote as its will strengthen the democratic process in the country as well protect the rights of citizens.