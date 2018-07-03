Share:

LAHORE:- Former Pakistan captain Shoaib Malik became the first cricketer to play 100 T20 Internationals, as he completed his century of the T20s during the second match of the Tri-Series against Australia at Harare Sports Club on Monday. Shahid Afridi played 99 matches in the shortest format while MS Dhoni is the third player with most caps (90 games) in the T20. Earlier, veteran Malik also breached the 2000 run-mark in T20 history, becoming only the third player to do so after Martin Guptill and Brendon McCullum.