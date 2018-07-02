Share:

SADIQABAD - A large number of labourers staged a protest demonstration against non-payment of their 16-month salary here.

They locked main gate of Data Steel Mills and staged a sit-in outside the mills' premises against its owners for not releasing their pending salaries. During a media talk, the protesting workers lamented that they had not been paid salary since March 2017. The protesting workers including Ali Aziz, Abdul Wahid, Abdul Baqi, Abdul Jabbar, Sardar Imran, Haji Bakhsh, Hassan Mehmood, and Shabbir Ahmed Rana claimed that they had finished their savings.

"We do not possess even a single penny to earn bread for our families due to non-payment of our pending salaries," they regretted. They maintained that they worked day and night and turned a start-up organisation "Data Steel Mills" into a profitable industrial unit but their owners had denied workers' rights. "This is why we have locked the mills' gate because its owners are not sincere with workers," they said. They demanded that the administration should intervene and order the mills' owners to pay workers' salaries pending for 16 months.

Gepco recovers Rs2.10b



SIALKOT - Gepco has recovered Rs2.10 billion arrears from more than 65,000 defaulters in Gujranwala Division during its ongoing campaign. According to senior officials, the Gepco teams have also disconnected the electricity connections of 758 defaulters for the non-payment of their outstanding dues.