The change of turf by PML-N tigress

Share:

LAHORE - The change of the electoral battleground in Lahore by Maryam Nawaz has invoked a keen political and public interest, and commentators are making all sorts of guesses about the reasons behind this PML-N move.

Withdrawing the daughter of former prime minister from NA-125 and fielding her in NA-127 has been seen by many as a sign of shaken confidence. And, this is not untrue as the former ruling party is under immense and unprecedented pressure from the powers that be.

Lahore has been a PML-N stronghold for years, and the area comprising NA-125 has been a home ground for the Sharifs. Maryam is not a stranger for the people of this area as she ran a successful campaign and secured victory for her mother Begum Kalsoom in the recent past.

The adversary is the same – PTI’s Yasmin Rashid. But the odds have definitely got heavier this time around. The existing NA-125, which was previously NA-120, appears to have become a bogeyman for PML-N.

Maryam has a high symbolic value and PML-N can’t take any risk in her case – this could be the simplest reason and explanation of the shift. But there are many other factors too at play that necessitated switching over to NA-127.

After being routed twice, first by Nawaz Sharif in the last general election and then by Kalsoom in the by-election of September last, Dr Yasmin should have become scared of this constituency and opt for some other one. But the opposite has happened as two PML-N heavyweights – one of them Muhammad Pervez Malik – have scurried away from NA-125, leaving political novice Waheed Alam Khan in the field.

Besides being a party candidate in NA-127, Maryam was a candidate for NA-125 until Sunday – though she was to contest here as an independent with the election symbol of ‘pencil’. But yesterday the ‘PML-N tigress’ withdrew from NA-125, saving the people from a big confusion.

Maryam Nawaz had the first field experience of electoral politics in NA-120 during campaign for her mother. In fact it was she who galvanized the party workers in this constituency whose vibes reached across the province that not only gave Maryam a sharp rise in the party but also underpinned the PML-N which then was showing disarray within after disqualification of Nawaz Sharif by the Supreme Court.

Many development works in NA-120 were started on the instructions of Maryam, who remained in touch with the voters of this constituency even after victory in by-polls. During the campaign and the follow up interaction with the electorate gave clear sign that Maryam would be fielded in this constituency which was earlier won thrice by her father.

However, Maryam was forced to change the constituency after a party survey showed more negatives than positives in NA-125, according to sources. Besides Dr Yasmin Rashid’s relentless door-to-door campaign, another key reason of the political shift is high public expectation.

It being the home constituency of Nawaz Sharif, the people hoped for getting much more from the PML-N than it delivered in terms of civic and development work. They had dreamt to see this constituency become a role model but they felt betrayed when many

of their expectations remained unfulfilled. It’s not that the PML-N did nothing for them. It however did not do enough, they believe.

Another reason was revolt by a section of the party’s UC chairmen against former MPAs falling under NA-120. This led to Maryam becoming a victim indirectly, though their fury was not against her.

Now the party has denied ticket to Majid Zahoor but has retained Bilal Yasin, a relative of Sharifs, for MPA contest in NA-125.

Yet another major factor was the growing influence of religious parties in NA-125 which in the by-election had denied Begum Kalsoom the victory margin which the party has expected surpassing 40,000, Nawaz Sharif had secured against Dr Yasmin in the general election.

In NA-127, Maryam will face PTI’s Jamshed Iqbal Cheema – a candidate weaker than Dr Yasmin, who enjoys vigorous support of most of the local UC representatives.

Another vital aspect is that Hamza Shehbaz Sharif has announced spearheading campaign of his cousin, who herself is in London to look after her ailing mother. He, in fact, has already launched the campaign for Maryam in NA-127 from Monday.

This constituency has seen considerably more development work during the last five years rule of the party. A long part of Orange Line metro train also passes through it. The NA-127 electorate is therefore quite complaisant about PML-N performance and Maryam is likely to feel much comfortable here.

NA-127 mostly consists of lower and middle class localities, which are more attracted towards the PML-N. NA-125, on the other hand, is a mix of posh and middle class areas and the party has a lesser appeal here now.

NA-127 previously belonged to Pervez Malik, who has been shifted to NA-133, while Waheed Alam Khan of this constituency has been shifted to NA-125 – as Malik was reluctant to contest there.

Alam, who is second time in for an NA seat, sounded very optimistic about winning against Dr Yasmin. Talking to this scribe, he bet his bottom dollar that he will route Yasmin with record margin.

“I am not new to this constituency where not me but Nawaz Sharif lives in the heart of everyone,” he added.

The change of turf by PML-N tigress

SAJID ZIA