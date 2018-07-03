Share:

LAHORE - PML-N supporters took a tiger to the election campaign of Maryam Nawaz, daughter of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif, in the NA-127 constituency on Monday.

Although Maryam is currently in London taking care of her ailing mother, her party has launched her election campaign here in the city.

The electioneering for Maryam started on Sunday and party supporters took a tiger on the roof of a jeep to her constituency. They took the beast to roads and streets of NA-127 to fear and excitement of the onlookers.

Maryam is contesting election in the National Assembly constituency NA-127 and Punjab Assembly constituency PP-173 in Lahore. The carrier of the tiger Mian Zia, as media reported, pledged to run the campaign of Maryam and bring the tiger, the election symbol of the PML-N, to her constituency every day. Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf's Jamshed Iqbal Cheema is facing Maryam in NA-127.

According to media reports, Nawaz Sharif and his daughter plan to return to the country in a week.

The decision to return to Pakistan was made in consultation with senior leaders of the PML-N.