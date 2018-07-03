Share:

LAHORE - The last date for purchase of token for online registration for Entry Test for Admissions to BSc Engineering and BSc Engineering Technology programmes at the University of Engineering & Technology (UET) Lahore, its affiliated engineering colleges and other engineering institutions around Punjab is July 3. Online registration forms would be submitted till Wednesday 2018 by logging into the web link http://admission.uet.edu.pk. Entry test tokens will be available from the designated branches of HBL on payment of Rs 550 during bank timings.