ISLAMABAD - The water level in the reservoirs has reached the historic low with remaining storage plunging to 0.89MAF.

The IRSA has imposed another 5 per cent cut on the provincial shares.

The inflows in the rivers and storage have reached an alarming low and resultantly cut on the provincial share has been increased to 14 per cent from the earlier 9 per cent,” said IRSA Spokesman Khalid Rana while talking to media here. Last week IRSA had imposed a cut of 9 per cent on the provincial share of water.

The flow in the river has tumbled down because the temperature at catchment has come down to 18 degree Celsius.

Khalid Rana said that Punjab was currently getting 109,000 cusecs, Sindh 145,000 cusecs, Balochistan 14,000 cusecs and KP 3100 cusecs. To a query regarding Sindh’s share of 145000, he said: “We have readjusted Sindh releases after getting some rainwater at Chashma.”

“Tarbela is at a very alarming stage today (Monday) as storage is only 0.128MAF against the historically low was 0.254MAF. Remaining storage in Mangla is 0.718MAF while historically low is 0.914MAF,” he said. If the current dry season and low temperature in the catchment area continued, Tarbela will reach to its dead level by Friday.

Khalid Rana said that Pakistan’s total storage capacity was 13.681MAF and on 2nd July 2017 the total storage was 6.81MAF which was only 0.89MAF on Monday.

Similarly, the river inflows also went down from 396,000 cusecs on July 2, 2017 to 259,000 cusecs on Monday, he added. Chenab River after making a peak of 109,000 cusecs has now declined to 72,600 cusecs, he added.

On Monday inflows in the River Indus at Tarbela were 108600 cusecs and outflows 141200 cusecs, inflows in Kabul at Nowshera were 47000 cusecs and outflows 47000 cusecs, inflows in Jhelum at Mangla were 30600 cusecs and outflows 11700 cusecs. Similarly, inflows in Chenab at Marala were 72600 cusecs and outflows 43600 cusecs.

The inflows of Jinnah barrage were 175500 cusecs and outflows 170000 cusecs, Chashma inflows 183400 cusecs and outflows 170000 cusecs, Taunsa inflows 185600 cusecs and outflows 163900 cusecs, Panjnad inflows 8900 cusecs and outflows Nil, Guddu inflows 131400 cusecs and outflows 96000 cusecs, Sukkur inflows 81600 cusecs and outflows 33700, Kotri inflows 36600 cusecs and outflows Nil.

Tarbela against the minimum operating level of 1386 feet is currently operating at 1398.28 feet. The maximum conservation level of Tarbela is 1550 feet.

Mangla against the minimum operating level of 1050 feet is presently at 1117.05 feet. The maximum conservation level of the reservoir is 1242 feet.

Chashma against the minimum level of 638.15 feet is presently at 641.20 feet. The maximum conservation level is 649 feet.

FAWAD YOUSAFZAI