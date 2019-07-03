Share:

LAHORE - Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar Tuesday presided over a meeting at his office to convert 10,800 souther Punjab schools on solar energy.

The CM issued directives to complete the target by December, saying: “Solar-based electricity will be provided to far-flung areas where transmission lines are unavailable.”

He said: “People of remote areas will be provided the facility of solar energy.” The meeting further decided to transfer universities to solar energy in phases. In the first phase, the UET Lahore will be transferred to solar energy and other universities will also be shifted to the solar source of energy gradually.

He said the BHUs will be gradually transferred to solar energy and water supply schemes will be run through solar energy. He directed expediting the ongoing campaign against power pilferers and directed the Chief Minister’s Task Force to continue action for curbing the theft of electricity.

“Action should also be initiated against the government officials involved in the theft of the electricity, Great potential of generating solar energy is available in Punjab. The lightening of schools through solar panels is an important initiative of the government and it should be moved forward.”

The CM was told that 3,000 schools have been transferred to solar energy while 32,000 cases have been registered during the last nine months. Thousands of people have also been arrested for stealing electricity in a campaign against the theft of electricity. The Secretary Energy gave a briefing about the departmental performance, new initiatives and the projects of transferring schools and villages to solar energy. Chief Secretary, Secretary Energy, head of SMU, MD Punjab Power Development Board and others attended the meeting.

Separately, Punjab CM presided over a meeting of Punjab Land Record Authority. The meeting decided to simplify the process of obtaining property documents through commercial banks. The Chief Minister announced the major initiative of issuing property documents through 24 commercial banks and Arazi Centres in the province.

Under the service-level agreement between Punjab Land Record Authority and 24 commercial banks, the banks would be given access to the digital land record. Buzdar said commercial banks would also verify the property documents and the people will be able to get their property documents through commercial banks. Separate counters will be set up in banks for the release of ownership deeds and this would enhance the scope. Punjab Revenue Minister Muhammad Anwar, Punjab Land Record Authority Chairman Sardar Ahmad Ali and senior officials attended the meeting.