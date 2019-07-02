Share:

OKARA - As many as 17 canal water thieves were booked by SDO canals Ramzan Mohsin during a visit to villages - 48/3R and 15/4L. He got cases registered against 17 thieves including Abdur Razaaq, Jafar Hasnain, Abdur Rehman, Abdur Razzaq, Talib Hussain, Abdur Rehman and Akbar.

ANTI-ENCROACHMENT DRIVE ACCLAIMED

Citizens lauded the success of anti-encroachment campaign started by the MC on the direction of Deputy Commissioner Maryam Khan on MA Jinnah Road. The MC chief officer led the campaign. Encroachments were removed from the road during the campaign. Citizens lauded the success of anti-encroachment drive.