Share:

KASUR - Police arrested 492 criminals including 32 members of eight inter-district dacoit gangs during the previous month.

According to police, a vigorous crackdown was launched on criminal elements on the special directions of District Police Officer (DPO) Abdul Ghaffar Qaisarani.

During the operation, Chunian Saddr police arrested the ringleader of a dacoit gang Arshad alias Khan along with 12 accomplices from Karachi. The accused was wanted in 150 cases of heinous crime. The accused had also shot dead five people in Kasur and other cities for resisting their robbery bids.

A total of 32 operatives of different gangs were nabbed during the operation from whom the police recovered Rs4 million and illegal arms. The police also arrested 121 proclaimed offenders and 32 court absconders. The police also arrested drug-peddlers and recovered 98kg of hashish, 2.5kg of opium, 2189 litres of liquor and distilling apparatus from them.

Similarly, the police also recovered nine rifles, two Kalashnikovs, 15 guns, 90 pistols, two carbines and seven magazines from criminals.