The Prime Minister (PM) of Pakistan Imran Khan made a startling revelation while addressing a panel of anchorpersons and journalists, later on aired by one of the news channels. According to the PM, the sons of the former PM Nawaz Sharif, who is currently behind the bars over corruption charges, approached two countries to lobby with the government of Pakistan for his release.

If PM’s revelation is true, then Khan should share more details with the public. More information about the attempt of striking a deal with the government is also needed to know the reply of Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) against the allegations. After all, these are serious allegations.

Though Imran Khan did not name the countries approached by Sharifs, however, what is appreciable is the response of the countries that just conveyed the message but refused to strike a deal between the government and the incarcerated leader of PML-N. Indeed, foreign countries do not reserve any right to intervene in the domestic law process of Pakistan. However, this same rule applied with equal force to the executive.

The discussion that PM Khan had held with the media person gave the impression that is influencing the law process. It seems that he takes a personal interest in the cases against the leaders of Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) and PML-N, directing bodies to make stricter laws and take harsher actions. It is unfortunate to get the sense that the PM is firmly invested in the cases against the opposition.

The revelation of the PM and the statements that followed the revelation are more than enough for the opposition parties to call him biased against them. Undoubtedly, the fight against corruption is a noble cause; however, the way our PM is fighting it is giving all chances to the opposition parties to play the victim card.