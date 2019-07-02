Share:

ISLAMABAD-Federal Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education on Tuesday announced results of matriculation examination with above 80 per cent passing percentage.

Though girls secured maximum positions in the Secondary School Certificate Part-II results announced this year, but the top position in science group was taken by a boy, Syed Abbas of Hamza Army Public School (APS), Stadium Road, Rawalpindi. He got 1,089 marks out of 1,100.

Meanwhile, girls outshined boys on 2nd and 3rd positions as 9 female students secured and shared the second and third slots.

Twin cities educational institutions dominated rest of the cities in securing maximum positions in the results, as 3 position holder students were from educational institutions of Islamabad and 3 from Rawalpindi. Two positions were secured by Army Public School and College of Lahore.

Zaira Nasir of Fazaia Inter College, E-9, Islamabad; Laiba Ali from APS for Girls (Azam Garrison) 52 Tufail Road, Lahore Cantt and Ammara Sarwar of Islamabad Model College for Girls, I-10/4 stood second with 1,088 marks. Third position was shared between Fatima Noor Alam of APS for Girls (Azam Garrison) 52 Tufail Road, Lahore Cantt; Urooj of Fazaia Inter College, E-9, Islamabad and Nayab Mohsin from F.G. Girls High School No. 1, Wah Cantt. All students secured 1,087 marks out of 1,100.

In Humanities Group, Faiza Bibi of Future Foundation School, Misiral Road, Rawalpindi Cantt stood first with 1,031 marks; Ayesha Khalil of F.G. Sir Syed Girls Secondary School, Rawalpindi Cantt came second with 1,015 marks while Esha Fatima from OPF Girls College, F-8/2, Islamabad secured third position with 1,014 marks.

Overall passing percentage of students in Science and Humanities Group was 84.03 percent including regular, private and former students.

Details said that a total 71,977 regular students appeared in SSC-II exams this year out of which 66,126 successfully passed the exams, while the percentage was 91.87.

During the exams this year, 48 unfair means cases were reported and as per FBISE statement, a judicious procedure was adopted to decide the cases and personal hearing was allowed to all the concerned. The cases have been decided and the notifications on the decisions taken have been also issued.

Federal Minister for Education Shafqat Mehmood while congratulating students and parents said that girls’ ratio of passing the exam was above the boys which, he said, was a positive development. He also said that no country could progress without education while unfortunately, above 20 million children in Pakistan were still out of school.

He also said that performance of government educational institutions instead of improving had impaired which was worrisome.

The minister said that education had multiple challenges in the country and one of them was different types of education systems.

He said that government was trying to bring uniform education system.

Chairman FBISE Dr Ikram Ali Malik announced the result and congratulated the position holder students and their parents. He said that the FBISE would take all measures to facilitate the students in the future.

The results have been uploaded on the FBISE website and have also been conveyed to students through SMS service.