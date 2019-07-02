Share:

ISLAMABAD-A two-day national conference on Physics and emerging sciences was held here on Tuesday at Allama Iqbal Open University, laying greater focus on promoting quality research and linking the same with the country’s socio-economic issues.

It was the 8th such event, organized by the varsity’s Physics department in recent years. The conference was largely attended by scholars and students of M.Phil and PhD from various educational institutions of the country.

During inaugural session, the participants were told that Vice Chancellor Dr Zia-Ul-Qayyum had allocated millions of rupees in the University’s budget for upgrading their Science laboratories, bringing them at par with the international standard and as per the students’ needs. Renowned educationists Dr N.M. Butt, Dr Zafar Iqbal, Dr Syed Javed Khurshid and Dr Riaz Ahmed were the main speakers at the opening session. They spoke in detail about importance of various disciplines and their application in practical life. They gave a review of new innovations and developments in the field of science and technology. Earlier, in his address of welcome, Dean Sciences Dr Syed Zafar Ilyas highlighted the recent academic achievements of the Physics department and thanked the Vice Chancellor for his visionary support.

During the two-day conference, there will be a number of working sessions, during which research-based papers on various topics will be presented.