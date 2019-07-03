Share:

PARIS - The world’s largest online retailer Amazon will create 1,800 permanent posts this year in France as part of its plan to consolidate expansion in one of its key market in the European bloc, RTL radio reported on Tuesday. The report said the e-commerce giant was offering 1,800 permanent contract positions “in the coming months.” That includes 500 jobs in a new site it will open over summer in Bretigny-Sur-Orge near Paris. The recruitment plan is set to bring Amazon’s total number of permanent staff to 9,300 in 20 centers it has already established across French cities, according to RTL. “We are looking for a wide variety of profiles. We are not looking for a degree in logistics or any previous experience,” Laetitia Demontgolfier, HR director of Amazon France was quoted as saying.