Share:

The new budget of PTI has not given fruitful benefits according to their past proclamations, especially to the poor for decreasing poverty. Sindh government got the credit and increased 15% salaries of lower government employees, but the federal government did only 10% on in spite of current basic pay but reversed on 2017 basic pay. This is how employees demand that inflation should be reversed back to year 2K17. The prime minister delivered a speech to the nation and said: “There is need of getting to gather bear the loss for the betterment of Pakistan so the public may cooperate to pull out the homeland from quagmire”. One can only hope that the next budget might be kind for the public as well as the country and represent the poor people.

GHULAM SHABIR SIYAL,

Dadu City.