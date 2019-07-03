Share:

KARACHI - Corruption is a big issue for Pakistan for which various steps are being taken to curb it. Media is also playing a responsible role to overcome this problem, on the other hand digital economy is being adopted worldwide to eliminate corruption presently. Technology is being used to create transparency in the organizations by increasing automation, accuracy and frequency across process. International organizations are at the forefront of this revolution by developing innovative software to detect and deter fraud and collusion. Keeping in view this, it has become imperative for Pakistan’s government, financial institutions and services sector to start smart digital process to get rid off from the corruption in the country. These views were expressed by experts at the closing session of Pakistan Business conference on the topic of “Pakistan’s Business Challenges and Opportunities” which ended yesterday organized by Mohammad Ali Jinnah University, Karachi. (MAJU) Those who addressed to the conference were included Dean, Shaheed Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto Institute of Science & Technology, Dr Aamir Feroz Shaikh, Vice Chancellor, Barrett Hodgson University, Karachi Dr Manzoor Khalid and conference secretary, Ghulam Muhammad. Associate Dean, Business Administration & Social Sciences, Dr Shujaat Mubarak presided over the closing session. In all above 20 prominent universities of the country participated and 110 research papers were read during this two days long Business Research Conference. Dr Shujaat Mubarak in his speech totally rejected this impression that there is no match between academia and industry.

He said that universities in all over the world conducted research on the issues face by industrial sector to resolve their problems. He emphasized that we will make MAJU one of the leading university of the Pakistan to conduct research on the problems faced by our industry. Dr Manzoor Khalid said that explorations of knowledge in various disciplines is most necessary but peoples in our institutions have become experts in one area only which must be avoided. He asked the students not to restrict their ability, do something unique and always focus on intellectual thinking.

Dr Aamir Feroz said the research work without any positive approach is useless, it should not be done in their own benefit. He said that before initiating research work on a particular topic, think what will be the benefit of this research to industry, society or country.