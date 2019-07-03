Share:

LAHORE - The Environment Protection Department (EPD) has chalked out a comprehensive plan to launch an awareness campaign against the use of plastic bags and its harmful effects. This was decided in a meeting regarding awareness campaign at the EPD Secretariat here on Tuesday. Director EPD Dr Nusrat Naaz, Director WWF Dr Maqsood and officers of the various departments concerned were present. Different aspects of the special drive regarding hazards of plastic bags came under discussion during the meeting. Responsibilities were entrusted to different departments to create public awareness about the menace of polythene bags. It was decided that awareness seminars, workshops and walks would be arranged in educational institutions at district level across the province to discourage the use of polythene bags. Different suggestions were given regarding awareness campaign in print, electronic and social media. Dr Nusrat Naz said that the departments concerned should play their role for creating awareness among masses. People should also be informed about the benefits of cloth bags, she added.