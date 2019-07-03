Share:

BEIJING - A total of 2,022 people died of infectious diseases on the Chinese mainland in May 2019, official data showed.

According to the National Health Commission, there were 937,741 cases of infectious diseases reported on the mainland in May.

There were no cases of Class A infectious diseases reported in May. Class A diseases, including cholera and the plague, are the most serious classification in China’s Law on the Prevention and Treatment of Infectious Diseases.

A total of 326,524 cases were classified as Class B infectious diseases, resulting in 2,014 deaths.

Viral hepatitis, tuberculosis, syphilis and gonorrhea, as well as scarlatina, accounted for 92 percent of these cases.

Category C diseases caused eight deaths in May. Foot and mouth disease, influenza and infectious diarrhea were the most prevalent in this category, accounting for 92 percent of cases.