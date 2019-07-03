Share:

KARACHI - The Congo Crimean Hemorrhagic Fever claimed three lives in Karachi in June, local health department officials said Tuesday. All three patients of the Congo virus died in a private hospital in Gulshan Iqbal locality of the city. Doctors have expressed apprehensions of an outbreak of Congo virus in the city with the arrival of sacrifice animals to Karachi for sale ahead of the Eid ul Azha. Director, health and medical services department of the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC), has issued a health alert. Director Health KMC Dr Birbal Genani has advised the public to observe precautionary measures to avoid the Congro virus disease during Eid days. A 35-year-old woman, resident of Orangi Town died after being diagnosed with the Congo virus at Karachi’s Jinnah Hospital this year in February. It was the first death due to Congo virus in the metropolis in year 2019. The disease is caused when a tick attaches itself to the skin of cattle and when that infected tick or animal come in contact with people, the highly contagious virus is transmitted into the human body and the person falls ill. This disease has 40-50 per cent mortality rate. The initial symptoms of Congo fever include headache, high fever, rashes, back pain, joint pain, stomach pain and vomiting.