LAHORE (PR) On the 1stand 2nd of July, the Centre for Public Policy and Governance (CPPG), Forman Christian College held its first consultation with the Local Government and Community Development (LG &CD) Department’s officers from all over Punjab. Around twenty-five officers participated in the event. This consultation was part of the Consultations and Research on Local Governance in the Punjab project, which is being implemented in collaboration with the Deutsche Gesellschaft für Internationale Zusammenarbeit (GIZ).