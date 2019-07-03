Share:

KARACHI - Chief Secretary Sindh, Syed Mumtaz Ali Shah directed the authorities of HESCO, SEPCO and K-Electric to make sure availability of electricity for the dewatering arrangements during the monsoon season.

The Chief Secretary issued the directives while presiding over an important meeting of monsoon contingency plan 2019 at Sindh Secretariat on Tuesday. The meeting was attended by the Senior Member Board of Revenue Shamsuddin Soomro, Mayor Sukkur Arsalan Shaikh, Commissioner Karachi Iftikhar Shalwani, Commissioner Hyderabad Muhammad Abbas Baloch, Commissioner Sukkur Rafiq Ahmed Buriro, Commissioner Larkana Saleem Raza Khuhro, Secretary Irrigation Saeed Ahmed Mangrejo, Secretary Works & Services Mansoor Abass Rizvi and representatives of Pak Army, Navy, police, PDMA, KMC, HESCO, SEPCO, K-Electric and other concerned officers.

Director General PDMA Sindh in his briefing informed the meeting regarding contingency plan prepared by the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA). He informed that Rainfall over the country as a whole for Monsoon 2019 (July to September) is likely to remain near Normal. Normal to above Normal rainfall is expected in upper half of Pakistan due to strong incursion of Monsoon currents and their interaction with Westerly weather system. Extreme weather events are expected during the period and may cause flooding in the rivers and its adjoining tributaries.

The DG PDMA further informed the meeting that there are four type of rain/flood threats which are the Riverine Flood caused by Snow-melting, Heavy Rainfall in Upper Catchment Area of Major Rivers, the Urban Flood caused by Heavy Rain spell / Cloud burst causes urban flooding in, the LBOD Flood caused by Heavy Rainfall, Overflow of LBOD causes urban flooding and the Flash Flood caused by the Extreme Rainfall in Khirthar / Koh-e-Suleman Range. All the divisional commissioners have also informed the meeting regarding plans they have prepared for their respective divisions and districts.

The Commissioner Karachi Iftikhar Ahmed Shelwani informed the meeting that there all 30 nallas in Karachi which poses threats of over flowing during the monsoon.

Encroachment is being removed and cleaning of nallas has started.

Mumtaz Ali Shah directed the Commissioner Karachi and MD Sindh Solid Waste Management to personally monitor the cleanliness of nalla and make sure that encroachments from the nallas be removed. Sukkur Mayor Arsalan Ahmed Sheikh stated that there is shortage of staff in Sukkur due to removal of staff but they have started preparation for monsoon and all available staff and resources would be utilized.

He directed all commissioners to prepare a list of health Institutions, their Capacity, emergency beds, doctors, paramedics, mobile dispensaries, vaccines-anti-venom, anti-Rabies, etc. he also directed them to identification of area for temporary relief camps or tent villages at each Taluka level over an elevated surface. He further stated that details of Livestock facilities include availability of fodder and vaccination facilities be also shared with all stakeholders and close coordination be maintained with the Civil Defence – for its Strength, capacity, and resources available.

The Chief Secretary Sindh also directed the PDMA and Commissioners to build tens cities or special arrangements for rain/flood effectives and do not disturb the education by using schools for the said purpose. He also directed the PDMA to increase the number of de-watering pumps for Karachi from 40 to 100. He also directed the authorities of HESCO, SEPCO and K-Electric to make sure availability of electricity for dewatering arrangements.

Mumtaz Ali Shah also directed the commissioners, deputy commissioner and other concerned departments to share their plans so that the final draft of Monsoon Contingency Plan-2019 will be submitted to Chief Minister Sindh for its formal approval. After its formal approval, the Plan will be shared with all stakeholders. He also directed the Secretary Irrigation to depute teams at protected embankments (bands) and monitor the situation.