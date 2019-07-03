Share:

LAHORE - Deputy Commissioner Saleha Saeed has directed price control magistrates to take action against shopkeepers involved in price hike. Chairing a meeting to review performance of magistrates on Tuesday at Nadir Hall, she expressed dissatisfaction with the magistrates for not conducting raids. She directed them to inspect at least 10 shops daily and send its pictorial evidence to the DC office. “No magistrate is allowed to send his lower staff in the field and it is their sole duty to personally visit the field.” Also, Saleha Saeed visited the offices of sub registrar and assistant director of Land Record in Model Town. The DC found both the officers absent from duties and some people were doing official work in the office of sub registrar. One person was taken into custody while others managed escape. According to the a spokesman, Saleha Saeed visited the offices on the complaints that Sub Registrar Syed Usman Sherazi and AD-LR Irum Sahzadi were not present in their offices. The arrested was named as Mushtaq Ahemd. The DC summoned the sub registrar and transferred three peons to DC office. She directed the assistant commissioner to get a case registered against all private persons and directed police to arrest escaped persons.