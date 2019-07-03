Share:

LAHORE - Pakistan’s pioneering company in the branded biscuits industry, EBM once again stepped up with its sponsorship for this year’s 18th Young Leaders Conference. EBM has remained a founding partner of the School of Leadership for the YLC since 2002 and has been staunchly supporting its endeavours each year. The 18th YLC will be a 6-day conference that will continue until the 4th, before shifting to Chand Bagh in Muridke for the last two days. The theme for this year’s YLC is to ‘Amplify’. The agenda of the conference is to help the youth of our beloved country overcome the hurdles barring their way, transcend all limits and reach their maximum potential, to lead a meaningful life.