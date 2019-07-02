Share:

The origins of Ebola virus are in Africa. It is the continent where the virus is spreading at an alarming rate. Since August 2018 till now, 1400 people died because of Ebola Virus. Congo, presently, is the most vulnerable of all countries to the Ebola virus.

According to World Health Organisation (WHO), the situation is not serious; however, it insists that if immediate actions are not taken, not only Africa but the whole world can get affected from the virus. Whereas, in the neighbouring country of Kongo, in Uganda, recently Ebola virus cases have been documented where people have fallen victim to the virus. Save the Children, an international organisation working in the public health sector, has asked for more funds if the world wants it to eradicate the virus. WHO needs to run an effective campaign that can make people aware of the virus and the potential harms that it can cause to humans.

This way, WHO can generate funds that can prove instrumental in the eradication of the virus that has made life miserable for the inhabitants of Africa. Lastly, now it can be controlled, but there will come a time it will be uncontrollable. Therefore, the United Nations Organisation (UNO) and other prominent organisations should help the WHO so that the virus can be killed collectively.

WAQAR MOOSA,

Kech.