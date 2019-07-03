Share:

ISLAMABAD - The Election Commission of Pakistan Tuesday withdrew its notification for Nawabzada Shahzain Bugti as the returned candidate from NA-259 Dera Bugti-cum-Kohlu-cum-Barkhan-cum-Sibi-Lehri.

According to an ECP press release, the August 7, 2018 notification was withdrawn in the light of the judgment of June 28, 2019, passed by the Election Tribunal, Balochistan in the election petition titled Tariq Mehmood Vs. Returning Officer and others.

The commission also directed for repolling on July 15 in 29 polling stations of the NA-259. The ECP appointed Regional Election Commissioner Sibi Imran Ahmed as district returning officer, District Election Commissioner Sibi Nadeem Asghar Palal as RO, and Tehsildar Dera Bugti and Tehsildar Phellawagh as assistant returning officers to supervise the repolling.