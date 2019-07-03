Share:

ISLAMABAD - The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has released assets details of Prime Minister Imran Khan, Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif, Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and other parliamentarians.

According to details, Imran Khan owns assets worth Rs108 million whereas First Lady Bushra Bibi owns a three-kanal home in Bani Gala. The premier has not declared the value of his residence in Bani Gala and maintained that it was gifted to him.

Imran also holds dollar, euro and pounds sterling accounts, approximately 155 acres of commercial and agriculture land and four goats worth Rs200,000.

Shehbaz’s assets are worth more than Rs190 million. Shehbaz’s first wife Nusrat Shehbaz owns Rs230 million and second wife Tehmina Durrani Rs5.76 million. He owns a flat in London and value of his assets abroad is Rs140 million.

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has emerged as one of the richest parliamentarians according to the stats. The PPP chairman owns assets worth over Rs1.54 billion and has shares in two villas in Dubai. Bilawal holds Dubai Iqama as well.

PPP Co-Chairman Asif Ali Zardari’s assets are worth Rs660 million, including horses and other animals worth Rs10 million. The erstwhile president is also an Iqama holder of Dubai. Federal Minister for Railways Sheikh Rashid Ahmed possesses bank balance worth Rs90 million, assets worth Rs36 million and prize bonds worth Rs2.5 million. Former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi owns assets worth over Rs600 million.

Former prime minister and leader of the Pakistan People’s Party Raja Pervaiz Ashraf has shown one car worth Rs280,0000 besides bank accounts, cash in hand of Rs81,153,339, one house of his wife at F-8, inherited agriculture land and a house.

PML-N MNA Mohsin Nawaz Ranjha has shown his and his wife’s agriculture land, prize bonds worth Rs18,900,000, cash in hand Rs524,230 and amount of Rs29,622 in the bank account.

PML-Q’s Moonis Elahi has declared non-agricultural property worth Rs117,650,000, agricultural property/land worth Rs1,454,063, investment worth Rs734,141,285, advances and receivables of Rs121,936,139, net assets, investments and property worth Rs1,339,298,026 besides net assets in the name of spouse Rs92,322,638.

MNA Rana Sanaullah has shown assets and liabilities of worth Rs66,046,523 with cash in banks of Rs10,210,046 in five banks, commercial plot worth Rs9,085,000, investment worth Rs36,101,000 and one Land Cruiser worth Rs7,500,000.