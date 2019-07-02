Share:

FAISALABAD-Eight members of a same family including women and children died and another got injured in collision between van and truck, the police confirmed on Tuesday.

According to police and rescue sources, the deadly accident took place at Sahianwala Interchange near Faisalabad where a van, coming from Lahore and carrying members of a same family, collided with a truck.

Resultantly eight members of the same family including three women and two children died on the spot while another sustained critically injuries.

On information, rescue teams rushed to the spot and shifted the bodies and injured a nearby medical facility.

According to rescuers, the accident occurred due to speeding. The police have launched investigation into the collision.

ENMITY CLAIMS TWO LIVES

Meanwhile, two persons were killed and two others got injured in firing by armed men over old enmity.

The incident took place on Satiana Road in Mohallah Sharifpura near Rana Park where armed men sprayed bullets on their rivals.

As a result of firing, two people were killed on the spot while two others sustained gunshot wounds.

The Rescue 1122 personnel reached the scene and shifted the bodies and injured to Civil Hospital for medico-legal formalities.

The police have registered a case against the assailants and launched further investigation.