LAHORE (PR) A delegation of faculty members and final year engineering students from UET Lahore and Gomal University (GU) Dera Ismail Khan, recently visited Descon Technical Institute (DTI). The attendees were professors along with students from Gomal universityand 5 PhD professors from UET including Dr Tahir from UET. Waqas and Zunair, the instructors and lead trainers for DTI safety department, briefed the delegation on the importance of vocational training in Pakistan and how DTI aims to bridge the employability gap in the industry by imparting skills that are relevant in the job market. The delegation also learned about the latest equipment and technology being used at the institute and appreciated the teaching methods. Visitors from the two universities commended the efforts made by teachers and trainers in nurturing the youth to become productive members of the society.