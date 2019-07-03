Share:

Special Assistant on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan on Wednesday termed what she called “the removal” of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) president Shehbaz Sharif from the chairmanship of the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) and appointment of the new parliamentary leader as “the lack of confidence of the party on him.”

She took to Twitter, and stated those who had sprayed bullets on innocent people in Model Town were being brought to justice.

“It appears as if you have forgotten the worst case of terrorism in Model Town," she said.

She said the statements of state terrorism by those who had patronised the elements like Gullu Butt “were simply ridiculous.”

“We are well aware that until Salman Shahbaz and son-in-law Ali Imran don’t return and answer about a dime and a penny, Shehbaz Sharif would keep bearing mental stress,” she added.