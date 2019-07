Share:

ISLAMABAD - The per tola price of 24 karat gold plunged by Rs 800 and was traded at Rs 77, 800 as compared to the last closing of Rs 78,600. The price of 10 grams gold also witnessed decrease of Rs 686 and was traded at Rs 66701 against Rs 67,387 of last day. The price of silver also remained constant at Rs 910 per tola and that of 10 grams silver at Rs 780.17 In international market the price of per ounce gold increased by $1 to $1393 as compared to the last closing of $ 1392.