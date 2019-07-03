Share:

LAHORE - US Consul General in Lahore Colleen Crenwelge called on Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmeen Rashid at the Specialised Healthcare and Medical Education Department on Tuesday.

Specialised Healthcare and Medical Education Secretary Momin Agha, Sadaf Saad and Mian Zahid were also present on this occasion. Matters regarding provision of better healthcare facilities to patients through reforms were discussed at the meeting between Dr Yasmeen Rashid and Colleen Crenwelge. Dr Yasmeen and Momin Agha informed the US Consul General about the initiatives taken for provision of better healthcare facilities to patients at public hospitals in Punjab.

Dr Yasmeen said that state-of-the-art hospitals are being built in various districts of Punjab. She said the Punjab government is struggling to provide the best healthcare facilities and do away with the referral system in public sector hospitals. She said that according to the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan the Punjab government was determined to make government hospitals better places of treatment for patients. During the last ten months, she said, the Punjab health department made record recruitments of doctors on merit and the common man got the best healthcare facilities through Sehat Insaf Cards. The minister thanked the American government for its cooperation in various sectors. The US consul general lauded the efforts of Dr Yasmeen vis-a-vis provision of facilities to patients in public sector hospitals.

Also, Dr Yasmeen said on Tuesday that building of the Fatima Jinnah Medical College in Jubilee Town will be completed soon. Former corrupt governments intentionally delayed construction of dental college in Jubilee Town, she said.

She said this while addressing an oath-taking ceremony of the Pakistan Dental Association as chief guest. President of the Pakistan Medical Association Dr Ashraf Nizami, Prof Dr Arif Tajamul and other senior and junior doctors were also present on this occasion.

She said that former corrupt rulers looted the national exchequer but the present government is determined to spend people’s tax money on people. She said that Shehbaz Sharif, just to see his name on the plaque, built structures of different development projects instead of completing them. She said the present government was clearing the debt of the former governments. She said there was a dire need to introduce modern reforms in the dental field. She congratulated newly-elected office bearers.