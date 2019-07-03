Share:

ISLAMABAD - Prime Minister Imran Khan on Tuesday recommended amending the Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business in National Assembly (NA) regarding the issuance of the production orders of members of the Assembly, reported private TV channels.

During the federal cabinet meeting, all ministers of the government unanimously agreed to the premier’s recommendation that there shouldn’t be any production orders of members who are involved in corruption cases.

The premier stated that the members have been wrongly using the production orders. Furthermore, the PM Khan stated that those who had been involved in corruption should not be provided protocol of political prisoners.

The federal cabinet also approved abolishing of prize bond with the denomination of 40,000 rupees to check black money.

Briefing media persons along with Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Dr Noor-ul-Haq Qadri about the decisions taken by the Cabinet, Special Adviser to PM for Information and Broadcasting Firdous Ashiq Awan said that the cabinet has formally approved Hajj Policy 2019.

She said the Prime Minister directed to make Hajj-2019 scandal free and provide all possible facilities to the intending pilgrims.

She said Imran Khan will himself inaugurate Hajj flight operation and for the first time Pakistani pilgrims will leave Islamabad airport after completing all formalities of immigration for a hassle-free journey to the holy land.

Dr Noor-ul-Haq Qadri said for the first time Saudi Arabia is extending e-visa facility to Pakistani Hujjaj. He said this time 200,000 Pakistani pilgrims will perform Hajj and the government has made excellent arrangements for their transportation, food, and accommodation.

He said a sum of 25,000 to 58,000 rupees will be returned to Pakistani pilgrims under government Hajj scheme as the government has successfully saved amount from excellently bargaining in transport and accommodation matters.

Dr Qadri said latest model air-conditioned buses have been hired for the transportation of Pakistani Hujjaj. He said food of Pakistani taste will be provided to Pakistani pilgrims.

About other decisions taken by the cabinet, the Special Assistant said that the cabinet also approved Senior Citizen Bill 2019 for the welfare of senior citizens.

She said Old Age Home will be established in Islamabad, which will be later on extended to other parts of the country.

She said the cabinet approved National Commission on Rights of Child to prepare a database of abducted and missing children, procedure for work visas with North Korea, and appointment of Zubair Gilani as new chairman of Board of Investment.

Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan said that the prime minister directed Capital Development Authority to prepare a new master plan to address housing and other civic issues in the federal capital.

She said the cabinet approved abolishing of prize bond with the denomination of 40,000 rupees to check black money.

She said it has been decided that Pakistan Steel Mills will not be privatised. She said PSM will be revamped with new vision and approach. She said PSM is a national asset and it will be run on public-private partnership basis.

The Special Assistant said it is prime minister’s vision to forge a partnership with overseas Pakistanis.

She said the prime minister has directed establishment of facilitation counters for overseas Pakistanis at all airports.