LAHORE - The Punjab government Tuesday decided to stop initiation of new housing schemes in Kallar Kahar to protect natural beauty of the hill station.

The decision was taken at a meeting of Cabinet Committee on Legislative Business with Punjab Law Minister Raja Basharat in the chair while ministers Hafiz Mumtaz Ahmad and Anser Majeed Khan and senior officials attended the meeting.

The law minister said the new housing schemes were damaging the natural beauty of Kallar Kahar and posing a threat to environment. Basharat directed the forest department to take solid steps to stop the initiation of housing schemes and probe who was issuing NOC for housing schemes. The meeting also approved proposal of new forest policy and Punjab Wilde Life Protection Act 2019 while the draft act of Technology University of Technology Rawalpindi and Meer Chaker Rind University DG Khan.

The Cabinet Committee gave go ahead to the proposal for establishment of full-fledged department of Probation and Parole by abolishing its directorate.

It okayed proposal for banning approval for water distributaries having capacity less than one cusec in the semi perennial irrigated areas. The labour department proposed creation of a welfare fund for the domestic workers as well as law for registration of home based workers.